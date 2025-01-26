Voters pledge to exercise right on National Voters’ Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: “Voters are the backbone of democracy, and their participation is crucial for the health of democracy”, said Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya while attending the 15th National Voters’ Day celebration, at NEDFi House in Dispur here today.

Addressing the occasion, Acharya outlined the importance of voters in democracy, and said that the day is celebrated annually on January 25 to create awareness about the right to vote. Stating that the voters are the backbone of democracy, he called upon the voters especially the first time voters to participate actively in elections. He moreover, observed that participation of voters in voting processes contributes to nation’s progress, prosperity, and development.

- Advertisement -

The Governor also said that the theme “Nothing like voting, I vote for sure,” with which National Voters’ Day has been celebrated serves as a reminder to eligible voters to step forward and participate in election processes.

Acharya also said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure 100 per cent turnout in voting. For this, enrolling young voters is essential. ‘Our youth are a significant part of India’s democratic polity. Today’s youth, especially first-time voters, are energetic and creative, and their participation in Indian electoral processes holds great importance”.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 110th edition of Mann Ki Baat, where he urged the youth, especially first-time voters, to actively participate in the democratic process through the campaign, “My First Vote for the Nation”, the Governor encouraged the youth to take part in the democratic process for a strong, vibrant and responsive democracy. The Governor praised the Election Commission of India for its efforts in promoting democracy and conducting free, fair, and transparent elections across the country.

10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025 Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health View all stories



Organised by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, in collaboration with the Office of the District Election Officer, Kamrup (M), the event was attended by the chief electoral officer, Assam, Anurag Goel, district commissioner, Kamrup(M) Sumit Sattawan, and students from various educational institutes in Guwahati along with other dignitaries.

Our Hojai Correspondent adds: In Hojai, on the occasion of 15th National Voters’ Day, 2025,the officials and office staff in the DC office, Srimanta Sankardev Nagar; CEO, Zilla Parishad Office, Hojai; CDC Office, Lumding; and officers of various departments participated in a pledge-taking ceremony.

The participants pledged to responsibly carry out duties to promote electoral awareness, besides emphasising the importance of free, fair, and transparent elections.

Moreover, on the occasion election officer, Hojai, Aradhana Das, ACS, honoured BLO supervisors and BLOs with Gamusa and certificate of appreciation as a mark of recoginition of their tireless efforts in ensuring the smooth functioning of the electoral process. Besides, Certificates of Enrolment were also distributed to some newly enrolled Voters.

Notably, the theme of National Voters’ Day 2025 is “Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure”, to inspire citizens’ participation in democracy.

Our Sonitpur Correspondent adds: The district-level celebration of National Voters Day 2025 was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the district commissioner-cum-district election officer of Sonitpur, Ankur Bharali, at the conference hall of the district commissioner’s office, Sonitpur.

The program commenced with DC Bharali’s administering the National Voters Day pledge to all attendees. In his address, the district commissioner highlighted the significance of celebrating this day, which marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI), established on January 25 1950.

- Advertisement -

He emphasised the strength and vibrancy of Indian democracy, which serves as a model for other nations. Bharali also elaborated on the roles and responsibilities of the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission. He stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy and inclusive electoral roll, adhering to the prescribed norms, and ensuring that all eligible voters are included. Bharali congratulated new voters for becoming active participants in the democratic process and encouraged them to uphold the values of democracy.

The celebration also featured a prize distribution ceremony for winners of the speech competition held on January 22 among students from Class IX and above from various educational institutions.

The first prize was won by Niharika Barman (Class IX, Govt. Girls’ HS & MP School, Tezpur), Second Prize won by Md Farhaan Aziz (Class IX, All Saints Diocesan School, Tezpur) and Third Prize won by Prachurjya Sarma (Class IX, Tezpur Govt. H.S. School). Additionally, the Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Roll for the district, published on January 6 2025, was also highlighted. Six first-time voters were ceremoniously felicitated and presented with their EPIC cards during the event.

The program was attended by district development commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia, additional district commissioners Garga Mohan Das and Twahir Alam, co-district commissioner of Naduar, Raj Boruah, election officer, Ahmadullah Thakuria, circle officers, assistant commissioners, block development officers, officials from the district election office, and other concerned officials and invitees.

Meanwhile, Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College NCC , department of political science and NSS, Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College, Dhekiajuli also celebrated the day to honour the democratic spirit of India . At the outset Baby Paul, assistant professor, department of Political Science offered a brief speech on the objective and significance of National Voters Day.

She also stressed on the importance of casting a vote in a democratic system. Chief guest of the program co-district commissioner Dyutiva Borah conducted the Voters Day pledge. President GB, Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College, Jogendra Saikia , Principal LOKD College Sukdev Adhikari , ANO , Captain among others attended the programme.