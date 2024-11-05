Pegu clarifies Pitri-Matri Holiday applicability for Govt employees, college staff

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has clarified that the two-day special holiday for Pitri-Matri Bandana, a celebration honoring one’s parents, is designated exclusively for state government employees adhering to the State Government holiday calendar, a press release said on Tuesday.

Pegu informed that college and university teachers, who follow separate holiday schedules established by their respective institutions, are excluded from this special holiday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Since college teachers follow the holiday schedule of their respective universities, they are not eligible for this special holiday.”

He also explained that college staff generally enjoy a more extensive holiday allotment compared to state government employees, due to the independent schedules maintained by universities.

Additionally, Pegu highlighted a comparison with the Durga Puja holiday period, noting that state employees receive three days of holiday for this festival, while college and university staff are granted a ten-day break.

“College teachers and university staff generally receive more holidays than state government employees. For instance, state government employees get only three days of holiday for Durga Puja, whereas the university holiday list provides ten days for the same occasion”, Pegu added.