26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
type here...

Pegu clarifies Pitri-Matri Holiday applicability for Govt employees, college staff

Pegu informed that college and university teachers, who follow separate holiday schedules established by their respective institutions, are excluded from this special holiday.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has clarified that the two-day special holiday for Pitri-Matri Bandana, a celebration honoring one’s parents, is designated exclusively for state government employees adhering to the State Government holiday calendar, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Pegu informed that college and university teachers, who follow separate holiday schedules established by their respective institutions, are excluded from this special holiday.

Related Posts:

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Since college teachers follow the holiday schedule of their respective universities, they are not eligible for this special holiday.”

He also explained that college staff generally enjoy a more extensive holiday allotment compared to state government employees, due to the independent schedules maintained by universities.

Additionally, Pegu highlighted a comparison with the Durga Puja holiday period, noting that state employees receive three days of holiday for this festival, while college and university staff are granted a ten-day break.

- Advertisement -

“College teachers and university staff generally receive more holidays than state government employees. For instance, state government employees get only three days of holiday for Durga Puja, whereas the university holiday list provides ten days for the same occasion”, Pegu added.

10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bimal Borah launches 3-month coaching program for class 10 Tinkhang students

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali