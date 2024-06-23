Periodicity of three special trains extended

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: To clear extra rush of passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to continue the services of three pairs of special trains from the first week of family.

The Guwahati – Shri Ganganagar – Guwahati will run for 13 trips each in both directions the Dibrugarh- Kolkata– Dibrugarh and the Silchar – Kolkata- Silchar together will run for 26 trips each in both directions. These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings and stoppages.

Moreover, the NFR has decided to increase the frequency of two pairs of express trains which include the Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express from the present five days to daily basis and the Silchar – Rangiya – Silchar Express from present three days in a week to six days in a week.

The Guwahati – Shri Ganganaga Special has been extended to run from July 3 till September 25 on every Wednesday. In return direction, the Shri Ganganagar- Guwahati Special has been extended to run from July 7 to September 29 on every Sunday. The Dibrugarh – Kolkata Special has been extended to run from July 6 till December 28 every Saturday. In return direction, the Kolkata – Dibrugarh Special has been extended to run from July 7 till December 29 every Sunday.

The Silchar – Kolkata) Special has been extended to run from July 4 till December 26 every Thursday. In return direction, the Kolkata – Silchar Special has been extended to run from July 5 till December 27 every Friday.

Moreover, the frequency of the Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari- Dibrugarh Vivek Express, which was previously used to run only five days a week, will now run on daily basis with effect from July 8 and July 12 from their respective directions.

The frequency of the Silchar – Rangiya – Silchar Express, which used to run for three days in a week, will now run six days in a week in both directions with effect from July 8 and July 9 respectively.

The trains will run with revised composition consisting of 22 coaches for the convenience of passengers of that route.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website, NTES and are also being notified in social media handles of NFR. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.