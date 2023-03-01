NFR Revises Timings Of Few Trains

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to revise timings of a few trains under its jurisdiction. The timings of train no 15908 Naharlagun – Tinsukia Intercity Express, train no 15903 Dibrugarh – Chandigarh and 15933 New Tinsukia – Amritsar Express have been revised to rationalise the movement of other trains over this zone. Apart from this, it has also been decided to revise the timings of train no 15770 Lumding-Alipurduar Junction Intercity Express.

On the other hand, it has also been decided to run a one way special between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Guwahati on March 1, 2023.

Train no 15908 Naharlagun – Tinsukia Intercity Express is running 5 days a week with revised timings w.e.f. February 27, 2023 under Rangiya and Tinsukia division. The train departs from Naharlagun at 06:00 hrs. and arrives at Tinsukia at 11:00 hrs. with revised timings. The timings of the train have also been changed at Harmuti, North Lakhimpur, Boginadi, Gogamukh, Bordolani, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia stations. The timings of 15907 Tinsukia – Naharlagun Intercity Express will remain unchanged.

Train no 15770 Lumding – Alipurduar Junction (daily) Intercity Express will run with revised timings w.e.f. February 28, 2023 under the Lumding, Rangiya and Alipurduar division. The train will depart from Lumding at 15:30 hrs. and arrive at Kamakhya at 19:30 hrs. with revised timings. The timings of the train have also been changed at Lanka, Hojai, Jamunamukh, Kampur, Chaparmukh, Jagi Road, Digaru and Guwahati stations. The timings of this train beyond Kamakhya to Alipurduar Junction will remain unchanged.

Train no 15933 New Tinsukia Junction – Amritsar (weekly) Express and train no 15903 Dibrugarh – Chandigarh (bi-weekly) Express will run with revised timings w.e.f. February 28 and March 3, 2023 respectively. The departure timing of train no 15903 has been changed at Dibrugarh at 09:20 hrs. The timings of the both trains have also been changed at New Tinsukia, Simaluguri, Mariani, Furkating, Dimapur, Diphu, Lumding and Guwahati stations. The timings beyond Guwahati as well as the inter-zonal timings will remain unchanged.

Moreover, special train no 01490 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on March 1, 2023 at 00:30 hrs. to arrive Guwahati on March 3, 2023 at 05:30 hrs. The special train will consist of 19 coaches. There will be AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class for accommodation of passengers. Wait listed passengers can avail this opportunity.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.