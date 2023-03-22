30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Person Apprehended For Assaulting On-Duty Police In Dakshin Kamrup

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 22: A person today has been apprehended for hitting on-duty police in Assam’s Dakshin Kamrup.

The incident occurred in the Rangapani area of Sontali where miscreants arrived and attacked police officials who visited the area to arrest a rape accused. The arrested mastermind has been recognized as Dildar Hussain.

Earlier on Friday, miscreants assaulted police who went there to nab a rape accused, identified as Munnaf Ali. Not less than three policemen were severely injured when the miscreants attacked them.

As per reports, the miscreants also attempted to snatch their service pistols nevertheless they were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against the miscreants in view of the matter the police have arrested 14 accused so far.

Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
