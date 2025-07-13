PM distributes over 51,000 appointment letters during Rozgar Mela

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: In a major boost to employment generation and youth empowerment, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday successfully organised Rozgar Melas across three key locations—Guwahati, Dimapur and Siliguri—as part of the 16th edition of the Government of India’s nationwide recruitment drive.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, aimed at providing meaningful employment in various Central Government departments, was conducted in coordination with the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to an official statement, over 51,000 appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited candidates across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing at 11:00 AM.

Addressing the recruits virtually, the Prime Minister lauded the role of the Rozgar Mela initiative in connecting India’s youth with secure government jobs, and emphasised the critical contributions of young professionals to sectors ranging from defence and healthcare to energy and infrastructure.

PM Modi congratulated the new appointees and urged them to dedicate themselves to public service, regardless of their job roles.

- Advertisement -

He described India’s youth as the country’s most valuable asset, noting that the combined strength of democracy and demography would propel the nation into a future marked by self-reliance, innovation and global leadership.

He further underlined the importance of preparing for the evolving employment landscape of the 21st century, highlighting India’s readiness to emerge as a global growth engine.

As part of the nationwide campaign, the Rozgar Mela was simultaneously held at 47 locations across India, with the NFR zone contributing through large-scale appointment letter distribution in Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal.

A total of 625 candidates received appointment letters under NFR, marking a significant local milestone in the broader employment initiative.

- Advertisement -

In Guwahati, the event was held at Rang Bhawan, N F Railway Headquarters, Maligaon, in the presence of Union Cabinet Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Member of Parliament.

General Manager of NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, along with other senior railway officials, also attended the ceremony. Dignitaries personally handed over the appointment letters and congratulated the recruits, encouraging them to play an active role in shaping the country’s future through dedicated public service.