28.6 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 13, 2025
type here...

PM distributes over 51,000 appointment letters during Rozgar Mela

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: In a major boost to employment generation and youth empowerment, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday successfully organised Rozgar Melas across three key locations—Guwahati, Dimapur and Siliguri—as part of the 16th edition of the Government of India’s nationwide recruitment drive.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, aimed at providing meaningful employment in various Central Government departments, was conducted in coordination with the Prime Minister’s Office.

Related Posts:

According to an official statement, over 51,000 appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited candidates across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing at 11:00 AM.

Addressing the recruits virtually, the Prime Minister lauded the role of the Rozgar Mela initiative in connecting India’s youth with secure government jobs, and emphasised the critical contributions of young professionals to sectors ranging from defence and healthcare to energy and infrastructure.

PM Modi congratulated the new appointees and urged them to dedicate themselves to public service, regardless of their job roles.

- Advertisement -

He described India’s youth as the country’s most valuable asset, noting that the combined strength of democracy and demography would propel the nation into a future marked by self-reliance, innovation and global leadership.

He further underlined the importance of preparing for the evolving employment landscape of the 21st century, highlighting India’s readiness to emerge as a global growth engine.

As part of the nationwide campaign, the Rozgar Mela was simultaneously held at 47 locations across India, with the NFR zone contributing through large-scale appointment letter distribution in Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal.

A total of 625 candidates received appointment letters under NFR, marking a significant local milestone in the broader employment initiative.

- Advertisement -

In Guwahati, the event was held at Rang Bhawan, N F Railway Headquarters, Maligaon, in the presence of Union Cabinet Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Member of Parliament.

General Manager of NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, along with other senior railway officials, also attended the ceremony. Dignitaries personally handed over the appointment letters and congratulated the recruits, encouraging them to play an active role in shaping the country’s future through dedicated public service.

Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Milestone for Atmanirbhar Assam

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season