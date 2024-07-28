32 C
PM Modi highlights Moidam in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, encourages public to explore site

PM Modi expressed, "I am eager to shed light on a subject that will fill every Indian with pride. But before delving into it, I have a question for you. Are you familiar with the name Charaideo Moidam? If not, you will soon become acquainted with it and share it with great enthusiasm."

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his delight at the inclusion of Charaideo Maidam of Assam in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites and encouraged the public to consider visiting it in the future, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing his 112th ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi discussed the significance of Asaam’s heritage and its historical background.

He expressed, “I am eager to shed light on a subject that will fill every Indian with pride. But before delving into it, I have a question for you. Are you familiar with the name Charaideo Moidam? If not, you will soon become acquainted with it and share it with great enthusiasm.”

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “I joined this month’s #MannkiBaat from the Mukhya Mantri Parishad. It was special to hear Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji speak on his efforts to preserve Assam’s rich civilisational heritage . We are blessed to witness this celebration of our ancient culture.”

The Prime Minister also reminisced about the occasion when he unveiled the impressive statue of Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan on March 9, a gesture symbolizing valor in Assam. He viewed it as a privilege to engage in the spiritual practices of the Ahom community and pay homage to their ancestors at Lachit Moidam.

“During #MannKiBaat, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji recalls unveiling the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of indomitable courage and bravery. We thank the Hon PM for honouring our legendary hero and highlighting his inspiring legacy”, Chief Minister Sarma added.

