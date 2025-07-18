PM Modi to Visit Assam on September 8 After Unveiling Key Projects in Bihar and West Bengal

HT DIGITAL

GUWHATI, JULY 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to come to Assam on September 8 to attend three official government functions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday. Though the details of the Assam tour are yet to be known, it was confirmed that the Prime Minister’s schedule and programme will be known shortly.

Prior to reaching Assam, PM Modi is also going to visit Bihar and West Bengal on Friday, July 18, and open and lay foundation stones of a string of development projects worth over ₹12,000 crore there.

In Bihar, Modi will attend a public rally in Motihari at about 11:30 a.m. During the rally, he will inaugurate or launch projects worth over ₹7,200 crore. Some of these are setting up Software Technology Parks, enhancement of road infrastructure, and induction of four new Amrit Bharat trains. Tweeting the news, the Prime Minister tweeted on X: “Will be in Motihari, Bihar, tomorrow, 18th July. Development works worth Rs. 7200 crore will be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones would be laid.”. These projects include Software Technology Parks, four new Amrit Bharat trains, road works and others.

The Prime Minister will later in the day travel to Durgapur in West Bengal, where he will launch and lay foundation stones for projects worth more than ₹5,000 crore. These projects will be in important areas including oil and gas, power, railways, and roadways. On his X handle, Modi stated, “Looking forward to being amongst the people of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th July. At a programme in Durgapur, will lay foundation stones for different works and also inaugurate projects over Rs. 5000 crore.”

Aside from the agenda of development, the Prime Minister also made a political jibe at the West Bengal ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He has alleged misgovernance by the TMC government and said that the atmosphere among the people in the state is in favor of the BJP. “West Bengal is suffering as a result of misrule by TMC. People are looking towards the BJP with hope and firmly believe that only the BJP can bring development. Tomorrow, 18th July, will be speaking at a @BJP4Bengal rally in Durgapur. Do join!” he tweeted.

With back-to-back appearances in three states, the Prime Minister’s visits reflect the BJP’s offensive on development and political engagement before crucial state and national elections.