PM Modi To Arrive In State On Two-Day Visit Today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Assam on Saturday on a two-day tour during which he will roll out a series of projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore.

During a press conference here, Sarma revealed that Modi’s arrival at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati is scheduled for 7:30 pm on Saturday.

“The Prime Minister will then proceed to the Koinadhora State Guest House and hold discussions with BJP state core committee members,” Sarma added.

On Sunday, Modi is slated to address a public meeting at 11:30 am at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, inaugurating several state and central projects.

Some of the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), a six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, upgradation of the Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).

The second edition of ‘Asom Mala’ roads will also be kicked off by the prime minister. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore, Sarma said.

Besides, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore, he said.

“The PM will also lay the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed for Rs 578 crore and a Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati. He will inaugurate the newly constructed road in Jamuguri, too, which was developed at an expenditure of Rs 592 crore,” Sarma said.

On January 31, the chief minister’s office (CMO) had informed that Sarma held a series of meetings with various departments at the secretariat in view of the PM’s scheduled visit.

During the meeting, the chief minister meticulously reviewed arrangements to ensure the success of the Prime Minister’s visit and directed all officials involved to leave no stone unturned in guaranteeing the seamless execution of the Prime Minister’s visit.

“Hon’ble PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works of over Rs 11,000 crore to the people. I chaired several preparatory meetings today ahead of his visit,” Sarma had said.

The meticulous planning aims to ensure that the visit concludes as a grand success, aligning with the prestige of the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that this visit is poised to mark a significant milestone, with PM Modi actively participating in the inauguration of projects aimed at enhancing the welfare of the citizens. The diverse range of initiatives spans various sectors, contributing to the overall development of the state. (With inputs from PTI)