29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
type here...

Police Recover Huge Cache of Unlawful Arms and Ammunition in Assam’s Udalguri

Assam's Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, commended the police team, stating, "One AK series rifle, 668 rounds of ammunition, and a magazine were recovered in Udalguri. Two persons have been arrested."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

GUWAHATI, June 18: Udalguri Police in Assam apprehended two individuals on Monday following the seizure of an illicit assault rifle and a substantial stockpile of live ammunition.

- Advertisement -

Assam’s Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, commended the police team, stating, “One AK series rifle, 668 rounds of ammunition, and a magazine were recovered in Udalguri. Two persons have been arrested.”

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Pushkin Jain, the Superintendent of Police in Udalguri, near Gauribari in the Shantipur district.

During the operation, law enforcement officers discovered an AK-56 assault rifle, along with a magazine and 668 rounds of live ammunition, all of which were confiscated.

- Advertisement -

Although the identities of the individuals involved in the seizure remain undisclosed, the retrieval of these weapons marks a significant achievement.

This operation underscores the vigilance and dedication of the Udalguri Police in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety in Assam.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Students and Commuters from North Guwahati to Receive 50% Discount on...

The Hills Times -