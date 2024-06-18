Police Recover Huge Cache of Unlawful Arms and Ammunition in Assam’s Udalguri

GUWAHATI, June 18: Udalguri Police in Assam apprehended two individuals on Monday following the seizure of an illicit assault rifle and a substantial stockpile of live ammunition.

Assam’s Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, commended the police team, stating, “One AK series rifle, 668 rounds of ammunition, and a magazine were recovered in Udalguri. Two persons have been arrested.”

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Pushkin Jain, the Superintendent of Police in Udalguri, near Gauribari in the Shantipur district.

During the operation, law enforcement officers discovered an AK-56 assault rifle, along with a magazine and 668 rounds of live ammunition, all of which were confiscated.

Although the identities of the individuals involved in the seizure remain undisclosed, the retrieval of these weapons marks a significant achievement.

This operation underscores the vigilance and dedication of the Udalguri Police in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety in Assam.