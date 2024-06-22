32 C
Bharti Airtel Foundation launches Design-a-Thon challenge 2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: The Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, has announced the launch of the TheTeacherApp Design-a-Thon Challenge 2024. Known for its commitment to enhancing education and empowering youth, the Foundation has already impacted the lives of over 3 million children, particularly in rural India, through initiatives such as the Satya Bharti Schools and Quality Support Program.

The newly launched Design-a-Thon Challenge, in collaboration with Arena Animation, a leader in animation and multimedia education, provides a platform for aspiring designers to contribute to national development. Participants will use TheTeacherApp to create innovative designs for self-learning modules aimed at teachers.

At the launch event, Mamta Saikia, CEO of Bharti Airtel Foundation, remarked, “TheTeacherApp Design-a-Thon Challenge represents our dedication to empowering youth through education. This initiative will allow next-generation designers to showcase their skills and creativity, enhancing the education landscape with innovative designs for the app. We eagerly anticipate the creative solutions that participants will bring forward.”

Dr. Anuj Kacker, CEO (I) of Aptech Limited, added, “TheTeacherApp Design-a-Thon Challenge 2024 highlights our commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering creativity. By partnering with Bharti Airtel Foundation, we aim to support creative skill-building and empower the next generation of artists. We wish all Arena Animation students the best. Regardless of the outcomes, all participants will gain valuable experiences from this challenge.”

 

