32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 22, 2024
type here...

Blue Dart sets new benchmark in sustainable logistics

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: Blue Dart, a leading courier and integrated express package distribution company in South Asia, has successfully commenced drone deliveries in collaboration with Skye Air, a frontrunner in drone technology. This initiative marks a significant leap towards more efficient and eco-friendly delivery solutions.

- Advertisement -

Following their pioneering VLOS (Visual Line of Sight) trials in Vikarabad, Hyderabad, in September 2021, and BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) trials under the Telangana Government’s ‘Medicine from the Sky’ initiative, Blue Dart continues to lead in adopting drone technology for logistics. Initially targeting the burgeoning e-commerce sector, this innovation promises to revolutionize last-mile delivery by enabling same-day shipment deliveries, thereby drastically reducing both delivery times and environmental impact.

“The logistics sector in India is experiencing an exhilarating phase,” said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart. “The nation’s robust economic growth, coupled with rising consumer aspirations and increased purchasing power in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, has amplified the demand for innovative solutions that foster growth while ensuring efficiency and sustainability. As we embrace drone technology, we look forward to expanding this service to additional pin codes in collaboration with our partners.”

 

+++++++

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India to tour South Africa for 4-match T20I series in November

The Hills Times -
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July 10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides