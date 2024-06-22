Blue Dart sets new benchmark in sustainable logistics

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: Blue Dart, a leading courier and integrated express package distribution company in South Asia, has successfully commenced drone deliveries in collaboration with Skye Air, a frontrunner in drone technology. This initiative marks a significant leap towards more efficient and eco-friendly delivery solutions.

Following their pioneering VLOS (Visual Line of Sight) trials in Vikarabad, Hyderabad, in September 2021, and BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) trials under the Telangana Government’s ‘Medicine from the Sky’ initiative, Blue Dart continues to lead in adopting drone technology for logistics. Initially targeting the burgeoning e-commerce sector, this innovation promises to revolutionize last-mile delivery by enabling same-day shipment deliveries, thereby drastically reducing both delivery times and environmental impact.

“The logistics sector in India is experiencing an exhilarating phase,” said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart. “The nation’s robust economic growth, coupled with rising consumer aspirations and increased purchasing power in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, has amplified the demand for innovative solutions that foster growth while ensuring efficiency and sustainability. As we embrace drone technology, we look forward to expanding this service to additional pin codes in collaboration with our partners.”

