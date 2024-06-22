Ashutosh Motors announces special offers on Tata Nexon

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, June 21: Tata Motors, India’s premier automotive manufacturer, is celebrating a remarkable milestone of 7 lakh unit sales of its top-selling SUV, the Nexon, in its seventh year. Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has earned the distinction of being India’s highest-selling SUV for three consecutive years, from 2021 to 2023. Notably, the Nexon was India’s first vehicle to receive a 5-star rating from Global NCAP in 2018, setting a new safety benchmark for Indian automobiles.
To commemorate this achievement, Ashutosh Motors is offering special benefits across its outlets in Nagaon, Tezpur, Morigaon, Biswanath Charali, and Hojai. Since the launch of this limited-time offer on June 15, there has been a significant surge in demand for the new Nexon model.
Customers can enjoy benefits of up to INR 1.15 lakh, depending on the model and variant, whether they are booking a new Nexon, awaiting delivery of a previously booked vehicle, or upgrading their existing Nexon to the latest version. This offer presents an ideal opportunity for those eager to own India’s No. 1 SUV.
