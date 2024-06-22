Ashutosh Motors announces special offers on Tata Nexon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: Tata Motors, India’s premier automotive manufacturer, is celebrating a remarkable milestone of 7 lakh unit sales of its top-selling SUV, the Nexon, in its seventh year. Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has earned the distinction of being India’s highest-selling SUV for three consecutive years, from 2021 to 2023. Notably, the Nexon was India’s first vehicle to receive a 5-star rating from Global NCAP in 2018, setting a new safety benchmark for Indian automobiles.

- Advertisement -

To commemorate this achievement, Ashutosh Motors is offering special benefits across its outlets in Nagaon, Tezpur, Morigaon, Biswanath Charali, and Hojai. Since the launch of this limited-time offer on June 15, there has been a significant surge in demand for the new Nexon model.

Customers can enjoy benefits of up to INR 1.15 lakh, depending on the model and variant, whether they are booking a new Nexon, awaiting delivery of a previously booked vehicle, or upgrading their existing Nexon to the latest version. This offer presents an ideal opportunity for those eager to own India’s No. 1 SUV.

++++++++

- Advertisement -