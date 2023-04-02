Poshan Pakhwada Held At Tupiya

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 1: A day-long recipe contest among the Anganwadi workers was held at Tupiya Panchgaon Academy here on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The Anganwadi workers of No 5 and 11 circle covering 45 Anganwadi centres under Naduar ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme) participated in the Poshan Pakhwada.

It is to be mentioned here that the union ministry of women and child development has undertaken an umbrella project with a title ‘Poshan Abhijaan’, a fifteen-day programme from March 20 to April 3 to create awareness regarding our food recipes for pregnant ladies, women, children, children with special needs, old age people and general people as well.

The Naduar ICDS had organised a recipe contest among the Anganwadi workers in connection with Poshan Pakhwada. The Anganwadi workers presented different types of dishes with varied recipes with locally available food elements. The contest was attended by Nitumani Bora, teacher, Phanindra Barua, secretary of Naduar Press Club among others.