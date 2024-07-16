31 C
Power Restored in Upper Assam Following Grid Station Repairs in Mariani

July 16, Tuesday: Power transmission through the Grid station in Mariani has been successfully restored, leading to the reinstatement of power supply in Upper Assam. This development comes as a significant relief to residents and businesses in the region who had been facing power outages.

The restoration of power transmission ensures a stable and continuous supply of electricity, supporting daily activities and industrial operations in Upper Assam. Authorities have worked diligently to address the issues at the Mariani Grid station, underscoring their commitment to maintaining infrastructure and providing reliable services to the community.

