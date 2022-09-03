Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana campaign held in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 2: District Agriculture department, Sonitpur organised ‘Meri Policy, Mere Haath’ campaign in collaboration with Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited at Tezpur Mazgaon Training Centre on Thursday. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Shali Dhan) was distributed among the farmers during the campaign.

Along with the distribution of Fasal Bima Yojana policies, it was assessed in the programme that so far around 1500 farmers have insured shali paddy with the Agriculture Insurance Company under the Fasal Bima Yojana in the district of Sonitpur.

About 20 farmers took part in the discussion during the programme and discussed how the farmers would be benefited through this insurance scheme. Among other dignitaries, Dilip Gayan, district agriculture officer, Dr Khanindra Barman, senior agricultural development officer, Seemarekha Baruah, president of Mazgaon Panchayat, Jamini Kalita, president, Parbatia Panchayat, Satyajit Swargiyari, representative of MLA, Tezpur for the programme and members of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited were present on the occasion.