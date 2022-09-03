27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 3, 2022
type here...

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana campaign held in Tezpur

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT CorrespondentTEZPUR, Sept 2: District Agriculture department, Sonitpur organised ‘Meri Policy, Mere Haath’ campaign in collaboration with Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited at Tezpur Mazgaon Training Centre on Thursday. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Shali Dhan) was distributed among the farmers during the campaign.

Along with the distribution of Fasal Bima Yojana policies, it was assessed in the programme that so far around 1500 farmers have insured shali paddy with the Agriculture Insurance Company under the Fasal Bima Yojana in the district of Sonitpur.

- Advertisement -

About 20 farmers took part in the discussion during the programme and discussed how the farmers would be benefited through this insurance scheme. Among other dignitaries, Dilip Gayan, district agriculture officer, Dr Khanindra Barman, senior agricultural development officer, Seemarekha Baruah, president of Mazgaon Panchayat, Jamini Kalita, president, Parbatia Panchayat, Satyajit Swargiyari, representative of MLA, Tezpur for the programme and members of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited were present on the occasion.

Rashami Desai, exudes flair to the fullest while wearing a lovely outfit
Rashami Desai, exudes flair to the fullest while wearing a lovely outfit
10 Richest Person in the World
10 Richest Person in the World
10 times Hansika Motwani Slew in a beach wear
10 times Hansika Motwani Slew in a beach wear
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies
BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See
BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Eminent educationist Dr Prafulla Mahanta passes away

The Hills Times - 0
Rashami Desai, exudes flair to the fullest while wearing a lovely outfit 10 Richest Person in the World 10 times Hansika Motwani Slew in a beach wear Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See