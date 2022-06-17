Programme organised to felicitate meritorious students

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 16: In Phulampur village under Lahowal constituency of Dibrugarh district, a felicitation ceremony was organised to honour the meritorious students who passed the HSLC examination. The programme was organised under the initiative of the Phulampur Yuva Samaj. On the occasion, the people who have brought laurels to the village by retaining their names in the field of literature, culture, science and sports were also felicitated. CMD & promoter of “Dainandin Barta” Paper Group Shankar Gohain, popular flutist Lakhinandan Lahan, Pallabjyoti Chetia, personal elected to ACA, Liucen Gogoi, who was recognised as a child scientist were conferred special felicitation on the occasion. Flag was hoisted by Sunil Gogoi, president, Reception Committee and floral tribute was paid by Naba Gohain at the day-long program. A seminar was also held in the evening at the solemn function. It was chaired by former headmaster of Sankardev ME School Raju Burhagohain and hosted by Kanchan K Gohain, GS, Youth Journalists Association, Assam. At the event, Dr Shashikanta Saikia, principal of DHS Kanoi College as well as writer and journalist joined as distinguished guest and core deliberator where Purandar Gohain, professor, Sabua DDR College, Aditya Dahal, professor, DHS Kanoi College, Niyanta Gohain, headmistress, Fulampur High School, Leela Gohain, Retd. teacher, Priyalata Gohain, Retd teacher, all members of the reception committee, and local people were present among others.