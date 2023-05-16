Protest against Mampi Singh Dutta & Munmun Nandi



HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 15: On Sunday, hundreds of people protested against Mampi Singh Dutta, the president of Makum Pathar gaon panchayat of Margherita at 2 no Aagbandha Gaon where hundreds of deprived beneficiaries expressed their anger against the corruption and the attitude of Mampi Singh Dutta as well as 10 number ward member Munmun Nandi.

Hundreds of families in the area have been deprived of ration cards, solar lights and government toilets, no provision of safe drinking water, no construction of houses that were damaged in wind storms apart from the Orunodoi scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The specially-abled women, men and children were also deprived of the government schemes in the area.

On May 10, more than 100 local residents of Aagbandha Bengali Gaon under Makum Pather gaon panchayat protested against Mampi Singh Dutta regarding the vital issues but the Tinsukia district deputy commissioner, Tinsukia Zilla Parishad and Margherita Subdivisional Administration (Civil) is yet to take stringent action against Mampi Singh Dutta, said a local resident of 2 no Aagbandha Gaon under Makum Pather gaon panchayat of 124 no Margherita constituency under Tinsukia district.

