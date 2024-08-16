29 C
Protests Erupt in Assam as First CAA Beneficiary Receives Citizenship

Assam witnesses protests after the first beneficiary under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is granted Indian citizenship, sparking fresh debates and concerns.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 16, Friday: Assam witnessed protests following the granting of citizenship to the first beneficiary under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, is the first to officially receive citizenship under the controversial act, which has been a point of contention and widespread debate across the country.

The protests, which erupted in various parts of the state, were led by several student unions, civil society groups, and political organizations who oppose the CAA. They argue that the act undermines Assam’s unique cultural identity and violates the Assam Accord of 1985. The demonstrators fear that the implementation of the CAA could lead to an influx of migrants, potentially altering the demographic balance of the state.

As tensions rise, authorities have been placed on high alert to prevent any escalation of violence. The situation continues to develop, with both supporters and opponents of the CAA voicing their perspectives.

