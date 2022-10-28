Pulin Das Memorial Lecture on Nov 1

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: The 104th birth anniversary of Krira Mohirukh Pulin Das and Pulin Das Memorial Lecture will be held at the premises of India Club on November 1. The programme will be organised by the Pulin Das Memorial Committee.

State information commissioner, Assam, Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap will grace the occasion as chief guest and will deliver the ‘Pulin Das Memorial Lecture’ on the topic – ‘100 Years of Sports Journalism in Assam’. The president of Assam Sports Journalists’ Association, Subodh Malla Barua will be present as the guest-of-honour on the occasion.

The organisers appealed to all sports-cultural lovers to join the function, said Kalyan Kumar Das, secretary, Pulin Das Memorial Committee, in a press release.