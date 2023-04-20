Puneet Sagar Abhiyan At Biswanath Ghat

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 19: The NCC unit of Biswanath College observed the “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan”, an initiative undertaken by the centre on Wednesday. In this connection, NCC and UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) signed a MoU.

As a part of the programme, the NCC cadets of Biswanath College visited the Biswanath Ghat on Wednesday and cleaned a patch of the bank of the mighty river Brahmaputra by sweeping away plastics and other unwanted materials. Litters scattered here and there were collected and put in the sacks and after that those were disposed of in designated places.

In addition, the steps juxtaposed to the river bank have been cleaned well for a tidier look. During the entire process, the cadets were led by Rupam Talukdar, assistant professor of Physics and the CTO of Biswanath College NCC Unit.

Following this, a plantation programme was undertaken. Principal of Biswanath College, Dr Chinta Mani Sharma planted a sapling of Neem. Subsequently, Dr Sharma addressed the cadets and urged them to achieve more through hard work and courage. He spoke about the sprucing up of the structure of the Biswanath College NCC Unit. He also stressed the use of IT (Information Technology) in NCC so as to enhance awareness. Assistant professor of Philosophy, Dr Debajit Baruah was also present.