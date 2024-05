HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 15: Sivasagar Purnavikash Central School achieved 100 pc success in CBSC XII standard examination 2024 with Sirag Agarwala getting 97.80 marks. Sirag got 100 in Physics and Chemistry subjects and he said he wants to become a software engineer .

Out of 101 students that appeared from the school, 14 of them got above 90 pc marks, 18 of them got above 85 pc and 10 students got above 80 pc marks.

The school authority felicitated Sirag and his parents on Wednesday.