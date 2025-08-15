25.1 C
Rabindranath Thakur Viswavidyalaya holds e-pledge for drug-free campus

HOJAI, Aug 14: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Rabindranath Thakur Viswavidyalaya, Srimanta Sankardeva Campus, Hojai, organised a mass e-pledge under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on Wednesday to raise awareness and mobilise collective action against substance abuse.

Students, faculty members and staff participated enthusiastically, reaffirming their commitment to building a drug-free society.

According to a press release issued by Dr NI Barbhuyan, Secretary of the Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya Teachers’ Association, the programme was convened by Dr PS Prasad, Head of the Department of Political Science and NSS Programme Officer.

Guest speakers included Dr Sujit Ranjan Acharjee, Head of the Department of Chemistry, Dr Satyajeet Kumar, Dean of Student Welfare, and Prof Rezina Ahmed, Dean of Sciences, who delivered lectures on the detrimental effects of drug abuse and the urgent need for prevention.

The event began with an introductory address outlining the objectives of the campaign, followed by talks on the physical, psychological and social consequences of substance use.

The anti-drug pledge was read out by Dr Dijamani Sarmah, Assistant Professor of Political Science, and taken solemnly by all participants.

The organisers emphasised that sustained awareness and community participation are vital to eradicating substance abuse.

The campaign reinforced Rabindranath Thakur Viswavidyalaya’s commitment to nurturing a safe, healthy and inspiring educational environment.

