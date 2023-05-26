RAI organises first North-East Retailers Conclave in Guwahati



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: Retailers Association of India (RAI) organised the first edition of the North-East Retailers Conclave along with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a presenting partner to evangelise retailers in the region about the concept of ONDC and how the ONDC network can add value to small businesses in the region.

The North-East Retailers Conclave was inaugurated by founder of AM Television Pvt Ltd Dr Sanjiv Narain by lighting the lamp in presence of Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), Marichi Mathur (VP-ONDC), Vikram Bothra, North East Chapter convenor, Retailers Association of India (RAI), director of Bhagwati Sales Corporation Chandan Pareek, director of Sohum Shoppe Sandeep Jalan along with other dignitaries.

Speaking at the summit, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “ONDC seeks to democratise the entire digital commerce ecosystem in India just as UPI has revolutionised payments. ONDC will empower small retailers with sustainable solutions to build capabilities comparable to large retailers.”

Presenting at the summit, Marichi Mathur, VP, ONDC, showcased the use cases enabled by ONDC and focused on emphasising the MSME and grassroots focus of the technology. Furthermore, there was an immersive interactive session with ONDC enabled seller applications, the representatives of which demonstrated the solutions that they provide.

Speaking at the summit, Vikram Bothra, North East Chapter convenor, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said, “RAI has helped to build a more dynamic, efficient, and professional retail sector that benefits consumers, businesses, and the Indian economy as a whole. One of the key ways in which RAI has supported retailers is by providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing and collaboration. I am confident that RAI will continue to be a positive force towards the greater benefits of the north-east retail industry.”

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is a network based on open protocol and will enable local commerce across segments, such as mobility, grocery, food order and delivery, hotel booking and travel, among others, to be discovered and engaged by any network-enabled application.

