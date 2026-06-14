Assam Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2026 notified

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 13: The Assam government has notified the Assam Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing major changes in liquor sales, licensing, location of liquor outlets, revenue collection, and the promotion of heritage alcoholic beverages.

The new rules mandate minimum guaranteed revenue payments for liquor license holders, impose stricter distance norms for retail outlets, and regulate liquor sales and license transfers.

- Advertisement -

The rules notified by the Assam Governor on Friday will come into effect across the state with immediate effect.

Related Posts:

The reforms also provide significant support to indigenous communities through exclusive manufacturing rights and reduced fees for heritage alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, the state created a new category called “Assam Made Liquor” to promote locally produced alcoholic products while strengthening regulation and revenue collection across the sector.

Revenue will be collected in four quarters at rates of 22 per cent, 25 per cent, 27 per cent, and 26 per cent, respectively.

- Advertisement -

Failure to pay the designated revenue will attract a 10 per cent penalty on the outstanding amount, along with an additional interest rate of 1.5 per cent per month for delayed payments.

Under the revised rules, liquor shops must follow new packaging and serving guidelines.

The amendment also brings changes in license shifting rules and introduces special provisions to protect and promote Assam’s traditional heritage alcoholic beverages.

Manufacturing rights will be reserved for indigenous communities, with reduced license fees and a production limit of 1,000 litres per day. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

10 Most Beautiful Wildlife Safaris in Africa
10 Most Beautiful Wildlife Safaris in Africa
8 Most Gorgeous Migratory Birds to Spot in Kutch This October
8 Most Gorgeous Migratory Birds to Spot in Kutch This October
10 Best Places To Visit In India In September-November
10 Best Places To Visit In India In September-November
Lesser-Known Benefits of Kiwi
Lesser-Known Benefits of Kiwi
10 Dreamy Destinations of Waterfalls, Mist, and Lush Green Hills
10 Dreamy Destinations of Waterfalls, Mist, and Lush Green Hills

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
Related news
- Advertisement -