KAAC to distribute appointment letters to 198 LP teachers on Foundation Day

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 13: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will distribute appointment letters to 198 Assistant Teachers for Lower Primary (LP) schools in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong on June 23, coinciding with the observance of KAAC Foundation Day.

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Announcing the development, KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang said the merit list for the recruitment of TET-qualified teachers has already been finalised and published.

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In a Facebook post, Ronghang stated that the appointments are being made under the Notified Special Focus Area Schools of Karbi Anglong as part of the council’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the education sector and improve access to quality primary education in remote and underserved areas.

He said the recruitment of the 198 teachers would help address teacher shortages and enhance the learning environment in schools across the twin hill districts.

“Teachers are the foundation of a strong educational system, and these appointments will significantly enhance the learning environment in our schools,” Ronghang said while congratulating the selected candidates.

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Expressing confidence in the newly recruited teachers, he said they would play a vital role in shaping the future of children through dedicated and sincere service.

The CEM also informed that recruitment for the remaining 131 sanctioned posts of Assistant Teachers (Lower Primary) would be undertaken in a second phase.

He said the necessary Staff Inspection Unit (SIU) approval for the posts is currently under process.

Reiterating the council’s commitment to strengthening education, Ronghang said the KAAC would continue to focus on improving educational infrastructure, enhancing learning outcomes and creating greater opportunities for the younger generation.

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He also extended his best wishes to the successful candidates and their families.

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