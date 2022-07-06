Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita Appointed CM’s Political Secy

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 5: Assam Pradesh BJP spokesperson cum Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita has been appointed as the political secretary to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and organising general secretary Phanindra Nath Sharma formally announced Margherita’s appointment to the post on Tuesday at the city’s Vajpayee Bhawan.

Expressing pleasure over the recent appointment, Pardesh BJP president Kalita and senior RSS leader Sharma said, “Margherita has been completing his duties assigned by the party from time to time with all sincerity and he would be able to perform his new role successfully.”

On the other hand, speaking to the press persons at the party headquarters in Hengrabari on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita expressed gratitude to chief minister Sarma, State party president Kalita, north east general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal, state organising general secretary Phanindra Nath Sharma and other state and national level leaders, well-wishers party workers and people of the state for being appointed as the political secretary to the CM.

“I am very fortunate to be appointed as Political Secretary to such a competent, dynamic, hard working and popular CM of the country Dr Sarma,” Margherita said.

Margherita replaced Jayanta Mallabaruah, who was previously in charge of the post.

Presently, Pabitra Margherita is an MP in the Rajya Sabha and won the polls that were held on March 31 with 46 votes. Margherita is also serving as a spokesperson of the Assam BJP since 2014 and prior to this, he had also served as the prabhari of Social Media Cell, Assam BJP, and zila prabhari of Kamrup (North) District BJP.

He had also served as the chairman of Assam government’s Jyoti Chitraban Film Institute and Studio.