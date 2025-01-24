17 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 24, 2025
type here...

Tripura Govt’s health modernization plan faces hurdles amid bureaucratic resistance

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Tripura Government’s ambitious plan to modernize its health services through the introduction of an ‘Integrated Health Management Information System’ (IHMIS) has been facing significant challenges due to alleged bureaucratic resistance.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, aimed at transforming public health services with advanced technology, has sparked controversy within the state health department, with calls for a high-level investigation into the matter.  

Related Posts:

The IHMIS project, inspired by similar systems in private hospitals, seeks to simplify hospital management and enhance patient care.  

It proposes a fully integrated platform to manage appointments, diagnostic tests, and treatment records digitally, enabling patients to access their medical history seamlessly.

The project is seen as a transformative step towards improving health services in Tripura.  

- Advertisement -

However, questions have been raised regarding the eligibility and financial criteria outlined in the project’s Request for Proposal (RFP).

The RFP mandates a minimum annual turnover of ₹10 crore for participating organizations, a figure criticised as being too low for a project with a liability value of ₹30 crore.

Experts argue that this criterion disproportionately favors smaller, less experienced firms, potentially compromising the project’s quality.  

Concerns have also emerged over the exclusion of experienced System Integrators (SIs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), who typically manage large-scale health sector projects.

- Advertisement -

The stringent eligibility criteria, combined with the exclusion of joint ventures, have narrowed the scope of competition.

Critics fear this lack of competition could lead to inflated project costs and reduced efficiency.  

Health experts and stakeholders are urging the government to adopt a more transparent and competitive policy.

They recommend allowing joint ventures, which would enable specialised companies to form consortiums and bring their expertise to the project.

Such measures, they argue, are crucial for ensuring the successful implementation of the IHMIS initiative.  

Adding to the controversy, whispers within the health department suggest that a section of bureaucrats is allegedly acting without the knowledge of the chief minister, who also heads the health department.

The allegations have led to calls for a high-level inquiry to identify those responsible and ensure the project’s smooth execution.  

If implemented effectively, the IHMIS project has the potential to revolutionise health management in Tripura.

However, experts caution that without addressing the policy and operational constraints, the project’s success may remain uncertain.

With the chief minister’s background as a medical professional, stakeholders are optimistic that corrective measures will be taken to steer the project towards its intended goals.

Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Governor interacts with elderly people

The Hills Times -
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park