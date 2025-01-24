17 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 24, 2025
type here...

Nagaland adviser asks civic bodies to take austerity measures

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 23: Nagaland adviser to industries and commerce Hekani Jakhalu on Thursday called upon the civic bodies in the state, especially the East Dimapur Town Council (EDTC) under her constituency, to adopt austerity measures to reduce unnecessary spending and concentrate on developmental works.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a programme after inaugurating a new office of the EDTC at Purana Bazar here as the special guest, Jakhalu expressed her happiness that no flower was given to her on the occasion and hailed the council for it.

Related Posts:

She pointed out many programmes are held in Nagaland on a daily basis, while stressing that it is not necessary to give gifts on such occasions.

She appealed to the councilors to not look at where the money comes from but to envision where they want to see their council in the next five years.

She asked the council to set financial and developmental targets and work accordingly to accomplish them.

- Advertisement -

She also said that though the councilors may not have answer to every problem.

 Jakhalu, however, urged them to ensure that whoever comes to their office walks out with a happy heart.

Noting that every elected leader is under tremendous pressure, she appealed to the public not to put unnecessary pressure on the councilors for jobs and finances.

She expressed happiness that EDTC is praised by the higher authorities for its works.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the work cluture, Hekani said when the environment is good, one can work better.

The EDTC new office, with a big campus, was taken on rent from the Nagaland state transport department.

Hekani added that no department wants to part with its property, asking the EDTC to treat its new office premises as a sacred place.

Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Governor interacts with elderly people

The Hills Times -
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park