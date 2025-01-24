Nagaland adviser asks civic bodies to take austerity measures

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 23: Nagaland adviser to industries and commerce Hekani Jakhalu on Thursday called upon the civic bodies in the state, especially the East Dimapur Town Council (EDTC) under her constituency, to adopt austerity measures to reduce unnecessary spending and concentrate on developmental works.

Addressing a programme after inaugurating a new office of the EDTC at Purana Bazar here as the special guest, Jakhalu expressed her happiness that no flower was given to her on the occasion and hailed the council for it.

She pointed out many programmes are held in Nagaland on a daily basis, while stressing that it is not necessary to give gifts on such occasions.

She appealed to the councilors to not look at where the money comes from but to envision where they want to see their council in the next five years.

She asked the council to set financial and developmental targets and work accordingly to accomplish them.

She also said that though the councilors may not have answer to every problem.

Jakhalu, however, urged them to ensure that whoever comes to their office walks out with a happy heart.

Noting that every elected leader is under tremendous pressure, she appealed to the public not to put unnecessary pressure on the councilors for jobs and finances.

She expressed happiness that EDTC is praised by the higher authorities for its works.

Speaking on the work cluture, Hekani said when the environment is good, one can work better.

The EDTC new office, with a big campus, was taken on rent from the Nagaland state transport department.

Hekani added that no department wants to part with its property, asking the EDTC to treat its new office premises as a sacred place.