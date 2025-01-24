Arunachal Governor interacts with elderly people

ITANAGAR, Jan 23: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday interacted with ‘gaon buras’ or village elders, ex-servicemen and farmers at the Raj Bhavan here.

The interaction programme was a part of the first spiritual tour conducted by the 18 Sikh Light Infantry of the Army. Twenty-two elderly villagers hailing from the remote border districts of Tawang and West Kameng took part in it.

Hailing the Army for organising the tour, Parnaik said such an initiative would further strengthen the relations between the armed forces and the local population.

The governor advised the villagers to share their positive experiences of the tour with other villagers.

He urged the ‘gaon buras’ to assume new roles and responsibilities, saying they have to promote education, hygiene, and especially waste disposal in their villages.

The governor asked the village elders to promote, protect and conserve the natural environment for a safe future.

The tour, which is a part of Operation Sadbhavana, started on January 10. The villagers visited Delhi, Dharamsala and Gaya, and are now in Itanagar before returning to their villages. (PTI)