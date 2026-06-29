Ranoj Pegu reviews higher education institutions in Jorhat

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 28: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu recently visited Jagannath Barooah (JB) University and the Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (JIST) to review academic activities, infrastructure development and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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During the visit, the Minister held separate meetings with the authorities of both institutions and reviewed their academic progress, infrastructure projects and future development plans.

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At Jagannath Barooah University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Jyoti Prasad Saikia briefed the Minister on the functioning of the university, which was upgraded from the erstwhile Jagannath Barooah College (Autonomous) by the state government.

Faculty members and students were also present during the interaction.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr. Pegu said he was touring higher education institutions across Upper Assam, many of which had been upgraded by the state government during its previous term, to assess their progress and requirements.

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He informed that infrastructure development works worth Rs 10 crore at JB University were nearing completion.

The Minister also reviewed the academic activities of the university’s 26 departments under the Arts, Science and Commerce streams and took stock of the implementation of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) under the National Education Policy.

Pegu also received a memorandum submitted by the university students’ union highlighting various issues and demands.

Earlier, the minister visited the Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology at Sotai, where he held discussions with the Principal and faculty members on academic activities, infrastructure and the institute’s future development.

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Established as Science College in the early 1970s, the institution was later upgraded and renamed the Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology, emerging as one of Assam’s leading technical education institutes.

The minister said the state government remains committed to strengthening higher education through improved infrastructure, academic reforms and effective implementation of the National Education Policy.

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