Rare Bengal Monitor Lizard rescued in Tinsukia

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 23: A rare Bengal Monitor Lizard was rescued from a residential area in Tingrai-Digboi, located in the Tinsukia district of eastern Assam, on Friday. The unusual sighting took place at the home of Kamal Das around 4 PM, prompting a swift response from local environmentalist Debojit Moran.

Upon being alerted, Moran arrived at the residence, carefully captured the monitor lizard, and ensured its safe transport. The reptile was later released into the Lakhipathar Reserve Forest, a nearby protected area, restoring it to its natural habitat.

“We have rescued a rare Bengal monitor lizard from the residence of Kamal Das. I reached the spot, caught the lizard, and kept it in a box. It was later released in Lakhipathar Reserve Forest,” said Moran, who is known for his work in local wildlife conservation.

Bengal Monitor Lizards, part of the Varanus genus, are among approximately 80 recognized species of monitor lizards globally. They are primarily native to Africa, Asia, and Oceania, although one species has also established itself as an invasive species in South America.

While the IUCN Red List categorizes most monitor lizard species as of “Least Concern”, their global populations are declining due to threats like habitat loss and poaching. In some South and Southeast Asian countries, monitor lizards are illegally hunted for their organs and fat, which are wrongly believed to have medicinal properties—claims unsupported by scientific evidence.

The incident highlights the urgent need for public awareness and active conservation efforts to protect these ecologically vital reptiles.

