‘Rashtra Bhakti Utsav’ to be held across state from Nov 8

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: Shree Hari Satsang Samiti, Purbottar, is set to organise a grand series of 12 ‘Rashtra Bhakti Utsav’ events across various districts of Assam, starting on November 8. The renowned international painter, musician, and multi-talented artist Baba Satyanarayan Maurya, along with his dedicated team, will lead these inspiring programs aimed at fostering a deep sense of patriotism and national pride among the people.

Shree Hari Satsang Samiti, Purbottar Margdarshak, Sri Arun Bajaj, said Baba Maurya’s performances are renowned worldwide for their unique fusion of music, art, and motivational speech. His multifaceted talents—as a painter, poet, singer, writer, cartoonist, graphic artist, and eloquent speaker—have captivated audiences across the globe. Through this special ‘Rashtra Bhakti Utsav’ series, Baba Maurya will bring his vibrant and evocative musical art to the people of Assam, leaving them deeply moved by his tribute to India’s glory and the collective power of patriotism.

Shree Hari Satsang Samiti, Purbottar, an organisation committed to promoting national dedication, the preservation of cultural traditions, and unity among tribal communities, has been organising such uplifting programs across the region. This initiative also seeks to encourage strong participation in nation-building activities, engaging both urban and rural communities in a collective effort to advance India’s growth and unity.

The central objective of the ‘Rashtra Bhakti Utsav’ is to reignite and intensify the spirit of patriotism in villagers and citizens alike, highlighting the importance of collective involvement in the country’s progress. Baba Maurya’s internationally acclaimed performances will offer a unique experience that blends music and painting, creating an immersive artistic celebration of India’s rich heritage, said Ajit Jana, president of Shree Hari Satsang Samiti, Purbottar.

In addition to Baba Maurya’s artistic displays, each program will feature motivational bhajans and talks on patriotism by the Kathakars (spiritual speakers) of Sri Hari Satsang Samiti, inspiring attendees to feel a renewed sense of pride in their nation.

The ‘Rashtra Bhakti Utsav’ series will take place in several districts across Assam, including Tinsukia, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Nagaon, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tezpur, from November 8 to November 24. A major event will also be held at the ITA Auditorium in Guwahati on November 20.

