Refund process for cancelled railway tickets streamlined by Indian Railways

Guwahati, Aug 4: Indian Railways has implemented a streamlined refund procedure for cancelled railway tickets to ensure timely reimbursements for passengers. The occupancy pattern of trains on Indian Railways varies during lean and peak periods, leading to waiting list tickets being issued to manage accommodation effectively.

In case a ticket with all passengers on the waiting list is automatically cancelled at the time of preparing the first reservation charts, an auto refund process is initiated immediately. The refund amount is then sent to the respective bank for processing on the following day.

For instances where money is debited but the ticket is not booked, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) initiates an automatic refund process, and the refund amount is forwarded to the payment gateway or bank through which the booking amount was received.

The time taken for the actual refund to reach the passenger’s account depends on the mode of the transaction. For Net banking, Wallet, and Cash Card transactions, the refund usually takes 3-4 business days, while for credit card and debit card transactions, it takes around 6-7 business days.

Additionally, passengers have the option to avail the ‘Book Now Pay Later’ feature in the mobile app and the EMI option available on the website for making payments more convenient.

With these measures in place, Indian Railways aims to ensure a hassle-free and prompt refund process for passengers who face cancellations or unconfirmed reservations, making their travel experience more convenient and customer-friendly.