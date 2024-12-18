Assam Police issues safety advisory for picnic season

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: With the festive season and picnic outings in full swing, the Assam Police has issued a comprehensive advisory urging citizens to prioritize road safety, the police officials announced on Wednesday.

The advisory outlines key do’s and don’ts to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience while minimizing the risk of road accidents and fatalities.

In a post on the micro-blogging site X titled “Picnic Season Advisory”, the Assam Police highlighted the importance of adhering to traffic rules and exercising caution during travel.

The advisory also called for collective responsibility to make this festive season “joyous, not perilous.”

Do’s for a Safe Journey

Designate a Sober Driver. Always assign a non-drinking individual as the driver for the trip. Use Fit Vehicles: Ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy and has un- dergone necessary maintenance before traveling. Choose Legal Transport: Use passenger vehicles like private cars, buses, or tempo traveler that comply with legal and safety norms. Wear Seat Belts and Helmets: Ensure all passengers in cars wear seat belts and motorcyclists wear helmets. Drive Responsibly: Follow all traffic rules, maintain speed limits, and ensure your journey is safe for passengers and others on the road. Plan Parking Safely. Park vehicles only in designated, safe areas near picnic spots to avoid accidents or inconvenience. Carry Essentials: Keep emergency items like a first-aid kit, drinking water, and vehicle repair tools for unforeseen situations. Inform Local Police Station: All picnic parties should inform local police stations regarding the origin and the destination of the travel before proceeding for the same. Use Emergency Numbers: Note and save helpline numbers:

112 (for police and emergency assistance).

108 (for medical emergencies).

District-specific helpline numbers will also be issued by respective authorities.

Don’ts to Avoid Hazards

Don’t Overspeed: Avoid overspeeding or reckless driving, especially on hilly or narrow roads leading to picnic spots. Don’t Drink and Drive: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is strictly prohibited and punishable by law. Same must be strictly fol- lowed by all picnic parties. Don’t Overcrowd Vehicles: Do not exceed the seating capacity of ve- hicles, as overcrowding significantly increases the risk of accidents. Don’t Use Goods Vehicles for Passengers: It is illegal and unsafe to use trucks or other goods vehicles to transport people. Don’t Play Loud Music While Driving: Avoid distractions like exces- sively loud music, which can impair your focus on the road. Don’t Use Unfit Vehicles: Avoid using old or poorly maintained vehi- cles for long-distance travel. Don’t Park in Unsafe Areas: Refrain from parking in unauthorized or unsafe locations, which can obstruct traffic or pose safety risks. Don’t Ignore Weather Conditions: Avoid traveling in adverse weather, such as heavy fog or rain, without proper precautions. Don’t start movement before Sunset and after Sunrise: Picnic parties are advised to start their movements after sunrise and plan their return before sunset to avoid adverse weather and visibility conditions.

The police further emphasized the importance of collective vigilance.

“Let’s ensure this picnic season is memorable for all the right reasons. Safety starts with each one of us,” the advisory read.

Meanwhile, citizens have been urged to take proactive measures and inform local authorities about their travel plans.

Additionally, district-specific helpline numbers will also be available for assistance.