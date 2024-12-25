Assam Police issues fog safety guidelines to prevent accidents

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: With the onset of foggy weather conditions that significantly reduce visibility and increase the risk of road accidents, the Assam Police has issued an advisory urging all road users to follow essential safety measures, the police officials announced on Wednesday.

The guidelines aim to reduce the chances of accidents during low-visibility weather conditions.

The police on the micro-blogging site X highlighted that foggy weather often reduces the ability to see the surroundings clearly, which could lead to dangerous situations.

The safety measures provided by the Assam Police include dos and don’ts for all types of road users, from drivers to pedestrians, to ensure road safety during the upcoming foggy weather.

কুঁৱলীসনা বতৰৰ পৰিস্থিতিয়ে সাধাৰণতে পৰিৱেশৰ দৃশ্যমানতা যথেষ্ট হ্রাস কৰে, যাৰ ফলত দুর্ঘটনাৰ সম্ভাৱনা বৃদ্ধি পায়।



আগন্তুক কুঁৱলীৰ বতৰত পথ সুৰক্ষা নিশ্চিত কৰিবলৈ সকলো পথ ব্যৱহাৰকাৰীকে কিছুমান কৰণীয় আৰু অকৰণীয় মানি চলিবলৈ আহ্বান জনোৱা হৈছে.

The police have recommended several measures to ensure safety:

Drive Slowly: Due to poor visibility and sudden traffic, drivers are urged to reduce speed to stay safe. Use Low-Beam Headlights: Low beams are recommended over high beams, as they provide better visibility in foggy conditions. Maintain Safe Distance: Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead to avoid collisions in case of sudden braking. Check Your Vehicle: Ensure that headlights, taillights, and windshield wipers are functioning correctly before heading out. Use Fog Lights (If Available): Fog lights are designed to improve visibility in fog and should be used if the vehicle has them. Stay Focused and Alert: Avoid distractions like using mobile phones or listening to loud music while driving. Use Indicators: Drivers should signal early when making turns or lane changes to alert other road users. Save Emergency Numbers: Save important helpline numbers like 112 (Police), 108 (Emergency Ambulance), and district-specific helplines.

Meanwhile, two-wheeler riders are also urged to follow specific safety protocols:

Wear reflective jackets and ensure the bike’s tail lights are in working condition. Avoid sudden braking and maintain a steady and slow speed.

Additionally, truck and bus drivers are advised to:

Stick to the left lane and avoid overtaking during foggy conditions. Use hazard lights when parked on the side of the road to warn other vehicles.

Meanwhile, Pedestrians and cyclists should:

Wear bright or reflective clothing to ensure visibility to drivers. Stick to designated walking or cycling paths and avoid crossing roads at unmarked areas.

Furthermore, the police have outlined critical points to avoid in foggy conditions:

Speeding: High speeds in foggy weather can lead to serious accidents. Using High Beams: High beams reflect off fog, reducing visibility. Tailgating: Driving too close to other vehicles can result in rear-end collisions. Ignoring Weather Conditions: Avoid traveling unless necessary during dense fog.

The Assam Police also warned against stopping suddenly on the road.

Notably, if stopping is necessary, vehicles should be parked away from the main road and hazard lights should be used to alert other drivers.

By following these safety measures, the Assam Police has urged road users to take collective responsibility in preventing accidents and making roads safer for everyone during foggy weather.