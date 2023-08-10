Regional headquarters of AAI organises workshop

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 9: The regional headquarters of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) organised a one-day Hindi workshop for the employees of the north-eastern region in Guwahati. The inaugural ceremony of this workshop was illuminated by the esteemed presence of regional executive director Sanamukh Jugani and general manager (Human Resources) Gyan Battara, who lit the ceremonial lamp. Several other senior officials also participated in the event.

In his address, Jugani encouraged all participants to make the most of this workshop by conducting their official tasks in Hindi. The keynote speaker of the workshop was Nirmal Kumar Dubey, chief of the Regional Implementation Office, ministry of Home Affairs, government of India, who was invited for the event. The workshop aimed to familiarise employees with technical tools and alleviate difficulties faced while working in Hindi. The workshop was highly successful and praised by all participants. The execution and coordination of the workshop were managed by Arvind Kumar Tiwari, senior manager (Official Language), and his team.