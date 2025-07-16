26.4 C
RGIPT Sivasagar launches welding and fabrication training for ST youth

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 15: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Sivasagar campus, has launched a five-day Skill Development Programme on “Welding and Fabrication for Heavy Industries” aimed at enhancing employability and promoting entrepreneurship among Scheduled Tribe (ST) youth.

Organised as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh celebration, the residential training programme began on July 14 and will continue till July 18.

It has selected 30 ST students from across Assam, with the institute providing free accommodation, food, and stipends.

The programme was jointly inaugurated by Dambi Ram Panging, Working President of the All India SC-ST Employees’ Welfare Association; Prof Harish Hirani, Director of RGIPT; and Dr Chinmoyjit Sarma, In-charge of RGIPT’s Sivasagar campus, in the presence of faculty members, staff, media, and participants.

The inaugural ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and Saraswati Vandana.

Dr Sarma, in his welcome address, underscored the importance of skill-based training in the heavy industries sector and encouraged participants to use the opportunity to become self-reliant through small-scale fabrication ventures.

Prof Hirani, in his address, reiterated the institute’s commitment to hands-on technical training, stating that “a skilled hand can do better than a robotic machine.”

He urged students to value practical experience and make the most of the opportunity.

Chief guest Dambi Ram Panging highlighted the significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh and invoked the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who fought for the rights of tribal communities.

He applauded RGIPT’s efforts in empowering youth with industry-relevant skills and called for more such initiatives to meet the growing manpower needs in heavy industries.

The training is being conducted by experienced faculty members and technical experts from the field.

