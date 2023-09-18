RNSS meeting in Kheroni addresses OBC caste certificate issuance

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Sept 17: A meeting of Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh (RNSS) took place at the Kheroni Degree College playground, Kheroni Chariali, West Karbi Anglong. Over a hundred people attended the meeting. Dharmendra Chauhan, the national joint secretary of RNSS, emphasised that the issuance of OBC caste certificates would commence soon. He extended congratulations to the Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, and the state chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Both the Governor of Meghalaya and the CM will be felicitated in West Karbi Anglong district for resolving the decade-old OBC caste certificate issue.

The meeting saw the presence of social workers Arjun Singh Chauhan, Ramesh Chauhan, Ajay Chauhan, Shiv Kumar Chauhan, and Raj Kumar Chauhan. Swaminath Chauhan, the convenor of the Committee, along with co-convenor Laljit Chauhan, general secretary Chandan Chauhan, and 64 other members, were selected as part of the West Karbi Anglong District RNSS Convenor Committee.

Pankaj Chauhan, the general secretary of the Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh (RNSS) Assam Committee, also attended the meeting.