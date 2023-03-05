23 C
Sunday, March 5, 2023
Road Accident Near Demow

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 4: A fatal road accident at Rajmai Hensua Ali at NH-37 Road near Demow on Saturday left two persons severely injured.

According to Sources, a motor cycle (AS 04 X 4210) which was coming from Demow side hit a pedestrian who was coming from the opposite side at a high speed in Rajmai Hensua Ali at NH-37 Road near Demow on Saturday due to which both of the persons were seriously injured.

The locals immediately sent both the injured persons to the Demow Model Hospital for treatment. According to Sources, the injured persons have been identified as Bitupon Mili, a resident of Kaliapani and Premananda Das, a resident of Saragua.

