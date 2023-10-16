Mukoli Karam Parba 2023 concludes in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Oct 15: Mukoli Karam Parba 2023, organised in Palengi 10 No Line Saraswati Mandir premises, concluded on Saturday with the active participation of ATTSA, Rajmai Sub-Branch, ATTWA, Rajmai Sub-Branch, Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Hensua Branch, Rajmai Tea Estate, Hensua Branch laborers, employees, and the local community.

The event began with a cleanliness drive and the hoisting of the organisation’s flag by Biswajit Tanti, President of ATTSA, Rajmai Sub-Branch. Shyam Telenga, in-charge secretary of ATTSA Rajmai Sub-Branch, performed the swahid tarpan (homage to martyrs). A sapling plantation program was also part of the event. It featured activities such as poem recitation, drawing competitions, and cultural performances.

During the evening, an open session and prize distribution ceremony took place. Biswanath Nag, Secretary of ATTSA, Demow Branch, delivered the welcome speech. Diganta Sahu Tasa, Vice-President of ATTSA, Central Committee, served as a specific orator during the program. Winners of the various competitions were awarded prizes.