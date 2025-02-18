Road mishap claims HSLC candidate

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 17: A HSLC candidate was killed on Monday afternoon in a road mishap at Salbari area along the Assam-Arunachal border at around 12.30 pm.

- Advertisement -

The student identified as Tenzing Wary (18) son of Lalit Wary of 12 Mile area was returning home by a motorcycle bearing No- AS-12-AF-4023 from Chariduar-Sengelimari High School HSLC Examination center under Chariduar PS in Sonitpur after the examination.

The deceased was travelling with his two friends. His two friends namely Rinda Basumatary (18) son of Langa Basumatary and Ringsha Narzary (18) son of Sajen Narzary of No-1 Maidangguri in Bhalukpong area who were also examination candidates sustained serious injury in the incident. They were students of Bhalukpong-Lal Bahadur Sastri High School.