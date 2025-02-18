18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
type here...

Road mishap claims HSLC candidate

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 17: A HSLC candidate was killed on Monday afternoon in a road mishap at Salbari area along the Assam-Arunachal border at around 12.30 pm.

- Advertisement -

The student identified as Tenzing Wary (18) son of Lalit Wary of 12 Mile area was returning home by a motorcycle bearing No- AS-12-AF-4023 from Chariduar-Sengelimari High School HSLC Examination center under Chariduar PS in Sonitpur after the examination.

Related Posts:

The deceased was travelling with his two friends. His two friends namely Rinda Basumatary (18) son of Langa Basumatary  and Ringsha Narzary (18) son of Sajen Narzary of No-1 Maidangguri in Bhalukpong area  who were also examination candidates sustained serious injury in the incident. They were students of Bhalukpong-Lal Bahadur Sastri High School.

9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Govt announces Rs 5 lakh aid for kin of those killed...

The Hills Times -
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways