Road Mishap In Chatia

BISWANATH CHARIALI: One Chabilal Subba (47), a resident of Bokabil under Sootea police station died in a road accident in front of Chatia HSS this evening.

According to information he was about to return to Sootea centre from a crossing zone located in front of Chatia HSS when a speedy Royal Enfield bearing registration number AS 12 AG 0751 hit his motorcycle from the opposite direction.

- Advertisement -

Severely injured Subba died on the spot. A team of Sootea police reached the accident site and sent the body for autopsy. Subba was former ward member of Dakhin Nagsankar GP. He leaves behind his mother, wife, two sons and a daughter.