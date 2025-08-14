23.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Road mishap in Khetri

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI: A couple was killed and their daughter critically injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and hit a divider near Khetri in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday, police said.

The family was on their way home to Raha in Nagaon district from Mangaldoi when the husband, who was driving, lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road to hit a divider.

While the couple was killed on the spot, their critically injured daughter was shifted to a hospital in Guwahati.

The deceased have been identified as Gajendra Mohan Dev Sharma, retired vice-principal of Raha College, and his wife Archana Devi, police said.

India, Singapore review ties

