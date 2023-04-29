33 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 29, 2023
type here...

Robbers Ransack Homes in Guwahati, Steal Cash and Jewellery

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Guwahati 29 April: In a daring heist, a gang of robbers broke into two homes in Guwahati’s Kahilipara district on Friday evening and fled with cash and jewellery.

The robbers reportedly entered the homes of Raju Sharma and Niren Konwar by breaking open the doors and ransacked the properties before making off with the loot.

- Advertisement -

According to Sources, nobody was present in the houses at the time of the burglary, which the thieves took advantage of. The stolen items are estimated to be worth thousands of rupees. The local police have been alerted about the incident and an investigation is underway.

Oldest Railways Stations In India
Oldest Railways Stations In India
Deadliest Roads in the World
Deadliest Roads in the World
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India
UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

UP Police uncover “startup” training youths to rob ATMs

The Hills Times - 0
Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries