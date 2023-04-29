Robbers Ransack Homes in Guwahati, Steal Cash and Jewellery

Guwahati 29 April: In a daring heist, a gang of robbers broke into two homes in Guwahati’s Kahilipara district on Friday evening and fled with cash and jewellery.

The robbers reportedly entered the homes of Raju Sharma and Niren Konwar by breaking open the doors and ransacked the properties before making off with the loot.

According to Sources, nobody was present in the houses at the time of the burglary, which the thieves took advantage of. The stolen items are estimated to be worth thousands of rupees. The local police have been alerted about the incident and an investigation is underway.