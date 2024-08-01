32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Rohingya Influx Poses Grave Demographic Threat: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Authorities in eastern India express concern over the increasing influx of Rohingya refugees, citing significant demographic and security challenges.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 1, Thursday: Authorities in eastern India have raised alarm over the growing influx of Rohingya refugees, describing it as a severe demographic and security threat to the region. The continuous arrival of Rohingyas, primarily fleeing persecution from Myanmar, has led to significant concerns among local and national security agencies.

The Rohingya population in eastern India has been steadily increasing, with many settling in various parts of Assam and other neighboring states. This surge is perceived as a potential challenge to the region’s demographic balance, with fears that it could exacerbate ethnic tensions and strain local resources.

A senior official from the Assam government commented, “The influx of Rohingya refugees poses a grave demographic threat to the eastern region. We are witnessing a gradual but noticeable impact on the local population dynamics, which could lead to social and economic challenges in the near future.”

Security agencies have also flagged the possible security implications of the unchecked influx. There are concerns that the influx could be exploited by extremist groups to destabilize the region. The authorities are intensifying surveillance and conducting thorough background checks to mitigate any potential risks.

The government is exploring measures to address the situation, including stricter border controls and collaboration with the central government to find sustainable solutions. The focus remains on ensuring the security and stability of the region while also addressing the humanitarian aspects of the crisis.

Local communities have expressed mixed reactions to the presence of Rohingya refugees. While some advocate for humanitarian aid and support, others fear the socio-economic pressures that may arise from the growing population. The government is working to balance these perspectives, emphasizing the need for a coordinated approach to manage the influx effectively.

The Rohingya crisis continues to be a pressing issue not only for India but also for other countries in the region. As the situation evolves, the eastern states of India remain vigilant, seeking to address both the immediate and long-term implications of the refugee influx on the demographic and security landscape.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
