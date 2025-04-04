Workshop on ‘Language and Heritage Digital Archive Using Mukurtu’ begins in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 3 : A two-day workshop on Language and Heritage Digital Archive Using Mukurtu commenced on Thursday at the Brajendra Kumar Brahma seminar hall of central institute technology (CIT) in Kokrajhar.

The workshop is organised by the Centre for Linguistics and Cultural Studies under the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, CIT Kokrajhar, in collaboration with the Nativers’ Institute of Bodology (NIB).

The inaugural session was graced by esteemed guests, including Prof A Srinivasan, director, CIT Kokrajhar, Prof Christina Wasson, University of North Texas, USA, Dr Surath Narzary, president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Dr Adaram Basumatary, principal, Kokrajhar Girls’ College & President, NIB.

The workshop has drawn participation from students specialising in Computer Science, Multimedia, and Design from CIT Kokrajhar, as well as PhD scholars from the Humanities and Social Sciences Department of CIT Kokrajhar and scholars from Bodoland University.

The primary focus of the workshop is Digital Archiving using Mukurtu, a tool designed for preserving and sharing linguistic and cultural heritage.

The resource person for this event is Prof Christina Wasson from the University of North Texas, a distinguished Design Anthropologist.

Since 2018, she has been actively working with various Indigenous communities in Northeast India, including the Bodo, Dimasa, Lamkaang, and Anal communities.

Currently, she is leading the Bodo-Dimasa Heritage Digital Archive project, which began in 2020 in collaboration with the Nativers’ Institute of Bodology (NIB), Dimasa Scholars’ League, and the University of North Texas.

Participants will receive hands-on training in content creation, fieldwork, and various technical aspects of digital archiving, equipping them with essential skills for preserving linguistic and cultural heritage in the workshop.

