28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

Govt launches AI-aided project to study demographic changes

Himanta warns of serious threat from Rohingya infiltration  

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 31: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said infiltration of Rohingyas into India has significantly increased, and the threat of demographic invasion is both real and serious.

“Rohingyas are continuously coming to India using the India-Bangladesh border and many states are suffering from the demographic invasion,” Sarma said at a press conference here.

- Advertisement -

Assam is guarding only a part of the Indo-Bangladesh border but a large area is still porous, he added.

He added that if the voters list of 2024 and 2019 are compared, the demographic change will be evident.

“The state government has launched a project using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyse changes in religious demographics and ratios,” Sarma added.

“I request the government of India to strengthen vigil along the border with Bangladesh, particularly in West Bengal, which is a weak link for the security of the country,” the CM said.

- Advertisement -

West Bengal and Jharkhand governments are soft on these infiltrators and have taken no action to stop it, he alleged.

“In fact, West Bengal’s chief minister gave a statement that the state will give shelter to those coming from Bangladesh, a position that has not been endorsed by the government of the neighbouring country,” Sarma said.

“This statement has raised a question on ‘‘how committed are they in resolving the infiltration issue. The issue of illegal influx is real and serious,” he said.

‘‘West Bengal is very soft on infiltration. When a Chief Minister says I am going to open the borders…….give relief and rehabilitation, it indicates that the situation is very grim’’, Sarma said.

- Advertisement -

‘‘I have seen demographic invasions in Assam, Jharkhand and West Bengal. When the census is conducted, there will be shocking news on demography in Eastern India states’’, Sarma said.

Demographic invasion is taking place mainly due to the appeasement policy and if this continues, a ‘‘situation may arise when it cannot be controlled as most of the states are now suffering from it’’, he said.

In Assam, the situation is different as people are very much aware of the demographic invasion, he added.

“During the Assam agitation against illegal foreigners, people warned that the issues faced by the state would eventually impact the entire country, and we are seeing that come to pass now,” Sarma added.

Assam and Tripura governments have taken strong steps in this matter with police in both the states arresting several Rohingya infiltrators on several occasions, he said.

‘‘Assam is no longer a safe haven for the Rohingyas as we do not follow a soft policy. Our situation is better than West Bengal and Jharkhand and has not worsened since the BJP government has come to power’’, the chief minister added.

10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ATTSA Margherita calls for high-level inquiry into electricity bill scam

The Hills Times -
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia