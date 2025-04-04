Governor interacts with ACS probationers of 2025 batch

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 3: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya interacted with 43 ACS probationers of 2025 batch at Raj Bhavan, an official statement said on Thursday.

Acharya congratulated the probationers and said that civil servants are the backbone of the country who provide continuity to the governance and guide the society towards progress and prosperity.

The Governor said, “You have chosen a path of immense responsibility, where the decisions you make, the actions you take, and the leadership you demonstrate will directly impact the lives of millions of people.”

The Governor also told the probationers that as civil servants they are expected to shape the lives of the people by serving them.

He also asked them to be disciplined and at the same time he mentioned that they need to show empathy and a deep sense of service to the nation.

Acharya asked them to remain committed, compassionate and always uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S S Meenakshi Sundaram, additional director AASC Monuranjan Payeng along with officers of Raj Bhavan and AASC were present at the interactive session.