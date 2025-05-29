Rongkhang to receive development boost, says KAAC Chief at mass joining event

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, May 28: Chairman of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, reiterated the Council’s commitment to inclusive development across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, assuring that Rongkhang MAC area would not be left behind. He made this assurance while attending a mass joining programme as the chief guest at Hongkram Mini Stadium, near Boithalangso in West Karbi Anglong.

Addressing a massive gathering, Ronghang responded positively to the memorandum submitted by the people of Rongkhang constituency, promising that their key demands would be addressed by next year. These include:

Completion of the incomplete Hongkram Mini Stadium, repair and construction of deplorable road conditions in Hongkram, construction of the Rongkhang KCS Zonal Office building and allocation of land and improvement of potable drinking water supply and electricity infrastructure.

He stressed the importance of fulfilling these basic needs while also reaffirming that “Autonomous State is our main issue.”

Recalling the history of the movement for implementation of Article 244(A), Ronghang expressed solemn remembrance of those who lost their lives during the agitation and subsequent ethnic clashes. “We will compensate every individual who lost their lives during the movement and violence,” he declared.

In a major announcement, Ronghang revealed the sanctioning of multi-crore road projects, including: Jagiroad–Boithalangso road and Dongkamukam–Kheroni–Haflong road, set to begin construction soon.

The mass joining programme, organized by the Rongkhang Mandal Committee under 111 No. Rongkhang LAC, witnessed the participation of several dignitaries, including MLA Dhorsing Ronghang, Executive Members (EMs), MACs, KAAC Board Chairmen, and President of BJP WKADC Radip Ronghang.

In a significant political development, over 1100 members from Opposition parties—primarily from Congress, ASDC, and especially APHLC—joined the BJP. The mass merger was led by APHLC West Karbi Anglong District Vice President Indrajit Timung and Denis Terang.

The event marked a significant show of political consolidation and promises a wave of development for the Rongkhang region in the coming years.